2 teens shot outside of charter school basketball game in Kansas City

By SHAIN BERGAN, TAYLOR JOHNSON

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Two teenagers were shot in a parking lot incident outside of a charter school basketball game Wednesday night in Kansas City, police say. One other teenager was taken into custody.

Officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to the Ewing Marion Kauffman School in response to a large disturbance just outside of the school. The Kauffman School was playing basketball inside against Hogan Preparatory Academy, according to a Missouri State High School Activities Association schedule. Both are Kansas City public charter schools.

Off-duty officers were working to escort the large crowd away, when gunshots were fired in the parking lot near 63rd Street and Meyer Boulevard. Two victims later showed up at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

During the incident, police took a juvenile teenager into custody in relation to the shooting for further investigation.

Police described the victims as in their late teens—one an adult, the other a juvenile—and said they are not Kauffman School students.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.