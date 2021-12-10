Estimated 400 gallons of oil spilled into Menomonee River in ‘transfer error,’ Milwaukee Riverkeeper says

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Wisconsin DNR has confirmed an oil spill on the Menomonee River, according to environmental organization Milwaukee Riverkeeper.

The organization says they received several reports of an oil sheen along the lower Menomonee River as well as on the Milwaukee River, both downstream and upstream of the Menomonee River confluence.

Wisconsin DNR confirmed that Komatsu experienced an oil transfer error last Friday morning, Dec. 3, resulting in an estimated 400 gallons of oil discharged into the Menomonee River from a stormwater outfall near American Family Field.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper says Komatsu has taken responsibility, placing a boom on site to contain oil and continuing to clean up the contaminated stormwater outfall.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper says the Wisconsin DNR will be conducting spot cleanups of product from our local rivers.

The public is asked to inform Milwaukee Riverkeeper if you see deposits, so they may forward the information to authorities.

