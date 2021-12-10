Sheriff: Woman drowns after falling into River while boarding boat in Oregon

By KPTV Staff

TROUTDALE, Oregon (KPTV) — A woman drowned after she fell into the Columbia River in Troutdale early Wednesday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a possible drowning in the 5600 block of Northeast Sundial Road. Deputies arrived to the location and found a woman unresponsive in the water.

The sheriff’s office said the woman, identified as 26-year-old Olivia A. Payne, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said deputies learned a business at the location was hosting a company party when the drowning happened. It was reported that Payne fell while trying to board a boat docked at the property and landed in the water.

Specially trained volunteers with TIPNW responded to provide emotional aid and practical support and resources to those who were attending the event, the sheriff’s office said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Oregon State Marine Board were notified about the drowning and may perform additional follow-up.

