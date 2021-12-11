10-14 homes damaged by storms in Mount Juliet, TN

By Chuck Morris

MOUNT JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) — Several homes sustained significant structural damage after high winds or a tornado struck western Mount Juliet, according to police.

Police said 10-14 homes had significant structural damage and as many as 60-80 homes have significant cosmetic damage.

As of 5:15 a.m., only South Green Hill Road near Willoughby Station remains closed after the storms. The road should be reopened when utility lines have been cleared.

Mount Juliet also announced its Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of the weather.

Middle Tennessee Electric reports 6,353 customers were without power as of 5:20 a.m.

Mount Juliet suffered significant damage during tornadoes in March 2020, including Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle schools.

