Wounded warrior from Oahu faces test during Honolulu Marathon

By Eddie Dowd

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — For one veteran from Oahu, the 2021 Honolulu Marathon was a testament to strength and determination.

Garrett Ikilani is a wounded warrior. In 2016 he had a brain aneurysm while stationed in New Mexico and lost his ability to walk.

As someone who loves to surf, the news was crushing. But with the help of friends and family, Ikilani says he was able to see it wasn’t the end of his active life but the start of a new one.

On Dec. 12, that new life was on full display as he took off to complete the 26-mile marathon course.

“So many times I thought I was going to quit and turn around but wanted to represent for the Air Force Wounded Warrior program and for my Ohana and for my kids. A little bit of pain can be worked through,” Ikilani said.

Around 14,000 runners took part in this year’s marathon.

