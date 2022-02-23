2 UNCA professors receive $308K grant for research on drug-resistant bacteria

By Web Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Two UNC Asheville professors will receive a $308,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue their research.

The research looks at developing a new antibiotic to treat a form of bacteria that is currently drug-resistant.

The NIH award will allow the professors to continue developing their research.

It will also support six students with stipends to work full-time on the project.

“Our primary objective is to educate scientists at the undergraduate level, and this grant helps those involved students in undergraduate research,” said Ryan Steed, assistant professor of chemistry.

“Our students are the ones who are really driving the research forward, and it allows them to not only do the research but kind of learn how research works in a real lab setting,” said Amanda Wolfe, associate professor of chemistry.

Undergraduate students at UNCA collected the data to apply for the NIH grant.

