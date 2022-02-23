Democrat wins Louisville special election, becomes first openly LGBTQ state representative

By Web Staff

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A criminal justice reform advocate made history Tuesday, becoming the first openly LGBTQ Kentuckian elected to the state House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, voters made their way to the polls to cast their ballots in the special election for House District 42, which was previously held by longtime lawmaker Reginald Meeks. The district spans several areas of Louisville, including Park Duvalle, Shively, Old Louisville and into Clifton.

Meeks announced his retirement at the end of last year. Republican Judy Stallard and Democrat Keturah Herron were competing for the vacant seat.

Later Tuesday night, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams tweeted that Herron won with 1,950 votes to Stallard’s 119.

“I’m so grateful to Rep. Meeks and humbly receive from him the baton of leadership, courage and activism. I am honored to be in this position to serve the people of House District 42. I am dedicated to working with the people to bring about the changes they seek in their community. I am taking District 42 with me as we labor together to make a difference in this city and state.”

The Kentucky Democratic Party and the Fairness Campaign celebrated Herron’s win. The former policy strategist at the ACLU of Kentucky played a key role in the Louisville Metro Council passing Breonna’s Law, which limited the use of no-knock warrants.

Herron is also the first openly LGBTQ state representative.

“Representative-Elect Herron will fill a nearly 15-year gap in LGBTQ representation in the Kentucky General Assembly, and we need her now more than ever before. With the Kentucky House poised to vote on an anti-trans sports bill in the next several days, Representative-Elect Herron will fight fiercely for transgender kids and all LGBTQ Kentuckians in this critical time,” said Chris Hartman, executive director with the Fairness Campaign.

Herron’s election makes her only the second openly LGBTQ member of the General Assembly. In 2003, former state Sen. Ernesto Scorsone, of Lexington, made history as the first openly LGBTQ member of the General Assembly.

He was appointed judge in 2008, and there had not been an openly LGBTQ member of the Kentucky General Assembly since, the Fairness Campaign said.

Herron’s election also makes her the third Black woman currently serving in the General Assembly.

