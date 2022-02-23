Metro: Woman’s body discovered in a car that has been parked in a lot since mid-Jan.

By MARY ALICE ROYSE

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Nashville Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of a woman found Tuesday in a car.

Officials said officers discovered Charley Marie Koole, 40, dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the rear driver’s side seat of a Dodge Charger on Paragon Mills Road.

Nearby cameras showed detectives that the Charger had been parked at the location since Jan. 15th. Officials said it is unclear whether Koole was deceased inside the vehicle when it was abandoned.

Authorities added that the Charger was reported stolen during a strong-armed robbery in December 2021.

Anyone with information on Koole’s death has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.

