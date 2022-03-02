Stanford mourning death of star women’s soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer

By Web Staff

STANFORD, California (KPIX) — A Stanford University student found dead on campus has been identified as Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper for the 2019 Cardinal women’s national champion soccer team.

While not disclosing any details surrounding Meyer’s death, the university officials said the campus was in a state of mourning and that grief counselors were available.

“It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women’s Soccer Team, has passed away,” university officials said in a news release. “Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters. We would also like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Katie’s friends, hallmates, classmates, teammates, faculty and coaches.”

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world,” the statement continued. “Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits.”

The 22-year-old grew up in Burbank and excelled at soccer at an early age. She was a member of the U16 girl’s national team that played matches in Italy and the Netherlands.

At Stanford, as a red-shirt freshman she made 16 starts in 2019 with a 0.26 goals-against average and a 0.818 save percentage. But she will always be remembered for her play in the shootout of the 2019 NCAA championship match.

“Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019,” university officials said. “Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community.”

In a message on Tuesday to Stanford students, faculty and staff, Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole said an undergraduate student had died inside a residence on the campus. It appeared to have happened at Crothers Hall where police and emergency vehicle were seen at around 11 a.m.

The Stanford Daily reported a police officer characterized the death as a medical emergency. Brubaker-Cole cited police as saying there was no ongoing safety threat to those on campus. The school did not identify the student at the time nor the cause of death to honor the family’s privacy.

