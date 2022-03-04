Investigators look for more victims of man accused of molesting former UFC champ’s family member

By Felix Cortez

SAN MARTIN, California (KSBW) — The San Martin man charged with molesting a close relative of former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion and Salinas native Cain Velasquez may have more victims out there, according to investigators.

Just days before he was allegedly targeted by Velasquez, Harry Goularte, 40, was arrested at his mother’s home in San Martin on child molestation charges.

Goularte’s mother runs a daycare center out of her home on Powder Horn Court.

Investigators said Goularte’s alleged victim attended the daycare and now detectives are investigating whether Goularte victimized more children.

“As of right now detectives are interviewing all the involved parties that attend the day care and we’re seeing if any of these children are potential victims,” said Russell Davis, spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

“Throughout this investigation detectives later determined there are over 20-plus juvenile participants who attend this daycare,” Davis added.

That day care is in a neighborhood with estate homes and white picket fences.

According to investigators, Goularte doesn’t work at the day care but was living in the home at the time of the alleged crime.

The California Department of Social Services is now involved and has issued Goularte an “immediate exclusion order” requiring him to leave the premises, citing Goularte as a threat to the health and safety of those in the day care.

“We’re working with the state licensing agency and they’re doing their own joint investigation on their end, but the day care owner is collaborating and volunteering with the sheriff’s office,” Davis said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the owner has temporarily shut down her day care as the investigation unfolds.

Investigators accuse Cain Velasquez of attempting to murder Goularte as he traveled to San Jose to get a court-ordered ankle monitor Monday afternoon; the driver was instead shot and injured.

Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and is being held on a no-bail hold.

Goularte was out of custody after being released without bail.

Velasquez is due back in court Monday for further arraignment. At that time, his attorneys will argue that Velasquez be allowed to post bail.

