Authorities respond to multiple brush fires in Central Park

By Kevin Rincon

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Multiple brush fires broke out Tuesday afternoon on the west side of Central Park.

Police say they were intentionally set, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported.

Burned leaves were seen on the ground in the North Woods section of the park, up the hill from Lasker Rink.

Firefighters were on scene throughout the afternoon putting out hot spots. The NYPD said witnesses reported a man intentionally setting off several brush fires.

Smoke could be seen billowing up from buildings surrounding the park, between 106th and 108th streets.

The response was quick and noted by people in the park.

“The person setting it probably thinks they are not doing anything big, but look, five trucks, dozens of firemen pulled out of their houses. You know, if something else catches fire around here … we’re all at risk when they do theese sort of things,” one man said.

City Councilwoman Gale Brewer, who represents the Upper West Side, said the situation was brought under control, adding an emotionally disturbed person is believed to be responsible for the fires.

The FDNY and the NYPD said they are investigating, adding the case could fall under the category of arson.

