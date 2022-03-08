Keys Left In Car Leads To Intrusion At Studio City Home

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL) — The theft of car keys outside a doctor’s office lead to an intrusion at a Studio City home Monday morning.

“Two individuals in masks, hoodies, broke into our house,” said the homeowner who wished to have his name withheld.”

The incident was reported at about 8:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Babcock Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A man and a housekeeper were home at the time of the hot prowl, police said.

“At that point is where I confronted theme which the didn’t expect,” the homeowner said. “They thought no one was home. And then my nanny was coming out of the room with the baby. And so they got scared and they stormed downstairs and ran out.”

The intruders apparently stole the keys of the house from the resident’s wife, who had gone to a doctor’s appointment Monday morning. Police say the men figured out where the woman lived from a package in her trunk.

“For them to target my wife while she’s at a doctor’s office and break into the car,” the homeowner said. “And steal house keys, a package and follow it to the house, I mean this is just ridiculous.”

Detectives are investigating the intrusion as a hot prowl because there was someone present at the home at the time of intrusion.

Jonathan Chavez had just pulled up to the street when he saw the two men in a BMW jump a fence to get in and out of the property.

“By the time I was getting out of my car, they were already coming out,” he said.

No injuries were reported, and a few items were stolen, but police did not give details about what was taken.

The men drove were caught on home security video, peeling off in a silver BMW 5-Series. Police say a handgun was used in the crime.

