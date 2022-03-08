Police: Man murdered his ex-girlfriend in Waterbury

By Olivia Kalentek, Dennis Valera and Evan Sobol

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — A shooting over the weekend in Waterbury left one woman dead and another critically injured.

Waterbury police revealed a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her friend.

Police tracked the suspect to a town nearly 30 miles away.

Right when they moved in to arrest him, police say he shot himself.

As with any case like this, police say it’s a reminder to ask for help as soon as you see a warning sign.

“We’re seeing an escalation in the amount of domestic violence calls here recently over the course of the last several months,” police said.

The latest case can be seen on Hill Street.

Balloons, candles and flowers crowd a fire hydrant.

It’s where Glenys Aloyo and her friend were shot early Saturday morning.

Aloyo died there, and her friend is in critical condition at the hospital.

After her ex-boyfriend, Omar Hernandez, was identified as a suspect, police tracked him to an apartment building in West Haven on Sunday.

When calling him didn’t work, they moved in for the arrest.

“The Emergency Response Team and West Haven officers knocked on the apartment door, they were greeted by a Hispanic female who was, very nervous and stated that Hernandez had shot himself,” said Chief Fernando Spagnolo of the Waterbury Police Department.

Hernandez’s death has been ruled a suicide.

Investigations into his and Aloyo’s death are ongoing.

As police continue to find out why the shooting took place, Chief Spagnolo reminds the public any hint of abusive relationships should be reported.

“Our message to anyone out there is if you feel somebody is suffering from an estranged relationship or some sort of violent relationship, they should certainly let police know or reach out and try to get some assistance,” he said.

Omar Hernandez had no history of domestic violence charges, but he was on federal probation for narcotics charges, meaning he shouldn’t have had a gun in the first place.

Police are seeing if the gun he used to shoot himself was the same one that killed Glenys Aloyo.

Local domestic violence resources:

– Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury – Susan B. Anthony Project – The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence provides a 24 HR hotline available for resources and/or assistance by contacting 1-888-774-2900 (English) or 1-844-831-9200 (Spanish). CCADV has 18 domestic violence member programs throughout CT to help victims of domestic violence by providing counseling services, shelters, advocacy, referrals and support groups. All services are free and confidential.

Waterbury officials classified the case as a homicide. They asked anyone with information to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941, or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

