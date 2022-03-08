Woman arrested for firing gun outside Midtown bar, striking sleeping resident

By Joylyn Bukovac

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police said she left the 3000 Bar, shot a pistol into the air, hurting a 48-year-old woman who was asleep in an apartment across the street.

Surveillance video showed Jonerica Johnson committing the shooting outside the Midtown bar.

“The cops were all over and the ambulance was coming in,” John Singestock said, reflecting on what he and his wife witnessed around 1 a.m. Saturday.

John and Donna Singestock were staying at a hotel on Demonbreun Street. They woke up to chaos.

“It sounded like fireworks and then I looked out the window and there were people running everywhere and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. There are people running everywhere.’ So, then he got out of bed and was like, ‘Oh my God it must have been gunshots and not fireworks,’” Donna Singestock said.

“There’s parking lots there by our hotel lot where people were parked in there and all peeled out of there,” John Singestock said.

This is the fifth shooting to happen on Demonbreum within the past year.

“It makes me nervous to think about that’s going on,” said Angela Wright, who has lived in the Midtown area since 2019.

She said it’s the third shooting in the area that she’s heard about.

“It’s something that I’m always aware of, like when I am going out and trying to look over my shoulder and just make sure that anything that’s going on around me is OK and if there is conflict, I try to get out of there as soon as I can,” Wright said.

Johnson is facing several charges including reckless endangerment. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

