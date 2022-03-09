Man arrested after hitting police car, jumping into water during chase

By KPTV Staff

NEWPORT, Oregon (KPTV) — A man was arrested Monday after crashing into a police car and another car while trying to escape from officers, according to the Newport Police Department.

Police stopped 34-year-old Juan Hall of Newport at almost 11 a.m. on SE Bay Boulevard. The officer who stopped Hall knew him and had a warrant for his arrest. When he was stopped, Hall got out of his vehicle and tried to argue with the officer.

Police said Hall suddenly got back into his car and reversed, hitting the officer’s car with a K9 inside. Hall hit the patrol car again, causing it to hit the officer who returned to his car to get out of the way. Then, after speeding forward and hitting another parked car, Hall got out of the car and ran away.

He ran to the boardwalk on SW Bay Blvd. and jumped into the water. Hall swam toward Port Dock 5 where he was arrested.

Both Hall and the officer were treated for minor injuries from the incident.

Hall was taken to Lincoln County Jail where he was booked and charged with the following:

Assaulting a public safety officer Assault Fail to perform the duties of a driver Attempt to elude a police officer in a vehicle and on foot Resisting arrest Criminal mischief Attempted assault on a law enforcement animal Disorderly conduct Menacing Two counts of reckless endangering Reckless driving Outstanding warrant.

Hall’s bail was listed at $415,000.

