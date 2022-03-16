Father Survives Shootout with Strangers Arriving in Driveway

By Jeremy Lee

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV) — A father Tuesday morning had unexpected visitors arrive at his home in Waianae. An SUV with three armed men arrived and fired upon the homeowner according to HPD.

The father has been named as “Victim 1” in a complicated shootout which left “Suspect 1” dead and two others in the hospital, including a worker for the homeowner.

Mysti Toloke says her father had been looking to retrieve his stolen gun and those who arrived, traversing the hillside up a private dirt road leading to the house, said they had it.

“It was a piece of his gun. And after they were trying to show it to him. He wanted to see if it was the serial number for his gun. In which the driver opened fire. And then my Dad went to get his gun to protect himself,” Toloke told KITV 4.

According to HPD, the father returned fire killing Suspect 1.

The early morning shoot-out had neighboring home owners like Peter Ataie concerned. He says he also has dealt with theft for over a year while building his home. He’s calling on the neighborhood to come together.

“We are hoping we can be aware more and watch out for each other. People have broken into the house and stole a lot of tools and equipment. They’ve also attacked a lot of his property up there. I guess this last attempt was with a gun,” Ataie told KITV, “He had to protect himself and his family. And I guess everybody would do the same thing that he did.”

