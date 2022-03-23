3-month-old at center of Amber Alert found safe, ‘several’ taken into custody

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Officials say Anthony Crudup Jr. has been found safe.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, officials said Anthony was located at a residence near 44th and Capitol.

He was medically cleared at the scene and is in the process of being reunited with his family.

Authorities said several people were taken into custody, and investigators are still trying to determine their specific involvement.

Two of those people are believed to have been at the home the child was abducted from last night.

An investigation remains ongoing.

PREVIOUS REPORTING

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old child.

Anthony L. Crudup Jr. was last seen near Marion and Sherman Blvd around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, officials said police responded to the area near 42nd and Marion for a reported abduction around 2:17 a.m.

They said the caller allowed multiple individuals to stay at her residence and then fell asleep.

When she woke up, the people were gone and her 3-month-old baby was missing.

Investigators say a 15-year-old who was sought in connection has been located. They determined she was not involved in the child’s disappearance.

Crudup may be wearing a light blue and dark two-piece sweat suit with a white design on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.

