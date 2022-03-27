Parkway High School girls fishing team makes history again

By Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Parkway High School Girls fishing team made history Saturday by becoming the first girls team to win a North LA High School Fishing League tournament.

The girls fishing team made history less than two weeks ago when they won the state championship. Saturday was stop number two on the high school tour on Caddo Lake. The team of Taylor Bacot and Alexis Virgillito become the first ever girls team to win a TBF State Championship in the entire country.

The fishing team made history again as the first girl duo to win a North Louisiana High School fishing league event. Their three fish totoal was 17.71 pounds. Alexis also won Big Bass with one under 10 pounds.

