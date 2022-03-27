Refugee from Ukraine hopes to return to Canada, which previously denied him immigration

By Tom Yun

TORONTO (CTV Network) — After Canada denied his immigration application, Mina Melad was forced to leave Canada with his family and return to Ukraine earlier this year. But after war broke out in the country, Melad had to flee to Poland and hopes that Canada will one day welcome him back. “I’m so grateful to all these countries who have granted for us safe passage during the trips. However, it’s so crowded in Poland. There is no place. The camps are fully loaded,” he told CTV News Channel on Saturday. Melad had been living in Canada since 2016 on humanitarian grounds. He was born in Egypt and flew to Ukraine years ago, where he met his wife. Then, he came to Canada, where he had a good-paying job and was raising his family. All three of his children were also born in Canada and thus, are Canadian citizens. After crossing the Polish border last week, Melad and his family went through Germany and eventually made it to Switzerland. Throughout their weeklong journey, Melad and his family event contracted COVID-19, although they have since recovered. Now, he’s hoping to hear back from Canadian immigration authorities on whether he, his wife and his three Canadian-born children could return to Canada. “Our lawyer received great communication … that the Canadian authorities helping us return and prioritizing our application because includes it includes three Canadian kids,” he said. “So, it is it is hanging in there, on the way. Our lawyer is following up, but I’m so grateful.” Melad has also stayed in touch with his old Canadian employer and his former colleagues, all of whom he says are eager to welcome him back to Canada. “They want me back as I was a hard worker in my community,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to be back and part of you guys. I really miss my community. I miss my company. I miss everybody.”

