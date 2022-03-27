Semi Leaks 50 Gallons Of Diesel On Interstate 94 In Minneapolis

By Web Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Minneapolis fire crews spent Saturday afternoon cleaning up a diesel spill along a section of Interstate 94 on the city’s north side.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says that shortly before noon a semi with a hole in its saddle fuel tank leaked roughly 50 gallons of diesel along northbound I-94. The leak prompted MnDOT to close the exit at 53rd Avenue North. It has since reopened.

Fire crews used sand to absorb some of the fuel and blocked the nearby sewer drain. Minnesota Pollution Control was tapped to see if any of the fuel entered the sewer.

Fire hazard crews put a temporary plug in the truck’s leaking fuel tank, officials say. The trucking company’s contractor was also called in to help with the cleanup effort.

No injuries were reported in connection to the spill.

