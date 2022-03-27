Vigil celebrates life of teen who passed after e-bike accident

By Jeremy Lee

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — Community members gathered in Waipahu Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to remember a 14-year-old boy, gone too soon after an electric bicycle accident on Sunday.

Speaking of his son Syrus, Sonny Crisostomo welcomed those attending, “His friends, his family, even people he don’t even know so all of this is such a blessing,” the father told KITV4.

Hundreds lines Waipahu street where the accident occurred the weekend before. Traditional dancers entertained the community, working to lift the spirits of those in mourning.

