2 Oakland Teens Arrested In Armed San Francisco Carjackings Targeting Asian Men

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Two boys aged 16- and 14-years-old were arrested after a police chase that followed an armed carjacking and attempted carjacking of two Asian men in San Francisco, police said Wednesday.

The attacks happened Monday afternoon, with the first incident reported at about 3:10 p.m. on the 100- block of Mississippi St. in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. A 37-year-old Asian man told responding officers that four Black males approached him while he was sitting in his vehicle and ordered him to get out of the vehicle.

The victim refused and one of the suspects then pointed a gun at the victim and again ordered him out of his vehicle. The victim exited the vehicle with his car keys and ran away from the suspects, who were not able to take the vehicle, police said.

About an hour later, officers responded to a report of a carjacking on the 100 block of Galewood Circle in the Forest Knolls neighborhood just west of Twin Peaks. A 76-year-old Asian told officers he was cleaning his vehicle inside his open garage when four Black males entered and demanded his car keys. One assailant dragged the victim out of the garage, pushed him to the ground and assault him, police said.

While on the ground, the suspects went through the victim’s pockets and took his car keys, got in the victim’s BMW, and drove off. The victim was treated for injuries at the scene.

About 15 minutes later as police continued the Galewood Circle investigation, officers were alerted about a BMW driving recklessly on Interstate Highway 80 towards the Bay Bridge. Responding officers saw a BMW that matched the description of the victim’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop; however, the vehicle immediately fled at a high rate of speed, police said.

Officers chased the BMW onto the eastbound Bay Bridge, with the vehicle taking the Treasure Island exit and crashing. After a brief foot chase, police arrested a 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, both Oakland residents. Officers also found a semi-automatic handgun that was determined to have been discarded by the 14-year-old during the foot chase.

Both suspects face a litany of charges including assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, carjacking, kidnapping and conspiracy. The 14-year-old also faces charges of carrying a firearm in a public place while masked and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Both were booked at San Francisco’s Juvenile Justice Center. Police said the investigation remained open and anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 415-575-444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

