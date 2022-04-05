Child plunges from sixth story window and survived

By Ali Bauman

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A child fell out of a sixth story window and survived Tuesday.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the child was conscious and alert when police officers rushed the child to Lincoln Hospital in their patrol car. He is expected to survive. .

Police say the 4-year-old boy pushed part of the air conditioner unit out of the sixth floor window and then he fell through.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in an apartment in the Patterson Houses by Morris Avenue and 143rd Street.

Bauman spoke to one witness on the scene who was too traumatized to go on camera but said she say the 4-year-old lying on the grass beneath the sixth floor apartment window. His mother came running over in hysterics.

Meantime, all afternoon neighbors have been rushing home to check that their loved ones are OK.

“I’m actually surprised this happened. I mean, this would happen back in the day when I was growing up, but with housing they have a real serious policy as far as gates being on the window. I know they come around and look up make sure the AC is secure, so I’m really surprised,” said neighbor Clarisa Alayeto.

The Department of Buildings says it was called to respond to the incident and has violations on file for the building, but none appear to be related to the window or AC units.

We reached out to the city housing authority and are waiting on their response.

