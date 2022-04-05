City requesting FEMA assistance for tornado victims

By Paul Petitte

Click here for updates on this story

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas (KHBS) — Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse met with county and state emergency management services Monday. That meeting will better determine if the city can access federal funds through FEMA to help tornado victims recover.

If that happens, federal dollars will be made available to help replace homes and destroyed belongings along with reimbursement for temporary living expenses. Mayor Sprouse said he’s confident they’ve been gathering the property damage estimates accurately in hopes of accessing those funds.

“Whether we reach the levels the FEMA requires for federal assistance, there could also be state assistance which could come in to play,” Sprouse said. “It’s going to be a matter of days before all the assessments are done so we’re just asking people to continue to do what they are doing and be patient.”

According to FEMA’s website, once all the mandatory documentation is in, it takes them about 30 days to make a determination. If eligible, applicants who request those funds may get them in a matter of days.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.