Distracted driving campaign begins in Arkansas

By Kendall Ashman

ARKANSAS (KHBS) — A distracted driving campaign is starting today in Arkansas as distracted driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes nationwide.

The national campaign, ‘U drive, U text, U pay’ is to crack down on distracted driving.

Nationally, about 9-15% of crashes are caused by some sort of distraction.

That’s almost a million crashes every year, and around 3,200 fatalities on an annual basis.

The administrator for the Arkansas safety office said millennials and Gen X are some of the worst offenders of distracted driving.

“You could ask a passenger in your vehicle to be your designer texter. Allow the passenger access to your phone to respond to messages and calls, don’t in any case engage in social media, by scrolling on your phone and messaging,” Bridget White, Administrator for the Arkansas safety office

Sheriff Tim Helder announced that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will participate with law enforcement agencies across the country in the national campaign until April 11.

