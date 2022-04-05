Two-week manhunt ends for fugitive accused of trying to kidnap, kill ex-girlfriend outside urgent care

By Amanda Lamb

KNIGHTDALE, North Carolina (WRAL) — A fugitive accused of trying to kill and kidnap his ex-girlfriend outside a Knightdale urgent care center last month has been arrested and charged with several felonies, including attempted murder.

After a two-week manhunt, 39-year-old Christian Samuel Felix was arrested at a home on Albemarle Avenue in Rocky Mount, according to Knightdale police.

Police said Felix was taken into custody without incident with the help of the Rocky Mount Police Department.

He was being held without bond Monday at the Wake County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, shooting into an occupied vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. A court date was scheduled for April 12.

According to the Knightdale Police Department, Felix confronted his ex-girlfriend at the Duke Urgent Care on Legacy Oaks Drive on March 16 around 6:45 p.m. Witnesses said they saw a man drive into the parking lot and block the woman’s car.

Witnesses told police the man got out of his truck and fired several shots at the woman sitting in her car before trying to kidnap her and force her into his truck by grabbing her shirt. She broke free and was able to get help by alerting people nearby.

Felix also tried to grab her purse, police said.

Felix abandoned his truck and fled the scene on foot, and a shelter in place order was issued for nearby residents until 9 p.m., when police called off the search in the area.

According to Raleigh police, Felix has visited his ex-girlfriend’s house before the encounter. While there, they engaged in a verbal altercation, which then turned into a physical one. The victim sustained minor injuries from that encounter.

Felix has several previous convictions that have resulted in more than five years of prison time. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the case involving the 2003 murder.

The state court of appeals overturned the conviction on a technicality.

“Citizens should not attempt to approach Felix, and anyone encountering him should call 911 immediately,” Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said. “To the suspect we say this: Surrender yourself to authorities now and help us avoid the potential for a negative outcome.”

