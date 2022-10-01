Food Court Chaos: Anne Arundel County police investigate gunfire in the Arundel Mills mall

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police officers investigating a report of shots fired at Arundel Mills Mall have determined that someone fired off a round in the food court on Saturday, according to authorities.

Investigators have reviewed video footage and determined that a male accidentally discharged his firearm in the food court, police said.

No one was injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.

It is possible that people were injured while fleeing the food court and exiting the mall, Anne Arundel County Police Department public spokesman Lt. A. j. Gardiner told WJZ on Saturday.

There have been several separate medical calls but no one had been transported to a local hospital as of 4:35 p.m., according to an Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman.

