Milwaukee police officer intentionally struck by vehicle during foot pursuit; driver sought

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Police Department has confirmed that an officer was struck by a vehicle and injured during a pursuit near 40th and Villard Tuesday, Oct. 4.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers responded to the area near 41st and Eggert just before noon, while investigating the illegal possession of firearms and distribution of heroin and cocaine. Officers noticed one of the suspects leave a residence and begin driving away. Police attempted to execute a traffic stop and the suspect initially pulled over near 42nd and Fairmount.

After officers made contact, Chief Norman says the suspect fled and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle collided with an uninvolved vehicle at 40th and Villard. The driver of the vehicle struck was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Chief Norman says the suspect then fled on foot and a foot pursuit ensued, ultimately leading to the suspect’s arrest. During this pursuit, a second suspect, who was associated with the first suspect, struck an officer involved in the foot pursuit with a different vehicle. A detective also involved in the foot pursuit discharged his firearm at the second suspect’s vehicle and that vehicle fled the scene. It is unknown if the suspect was struck by gunfire — the suspect continues to be sought.

Police say the first suspect is a 29-year-old man. A firearm was recovered that was discarded during the foot pursuit.

The injured officer is a 29-year-old man with 10 years of service. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious, but non-fatal injuries. The detective who discharged his firearm is a 33-year-old man with over 15 years of service. He will be placed on administrative duty as is standard in these incidents.

