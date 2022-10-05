Police release new surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection with shooting near high school

By KYW Staff, Matt Petrillo, Wakisha Bailey

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Philadelphia police released new surveillance video of several suspects wanted in connection with the shooting outside Roxborough High School that left one teenager dead and four others injured on Wednesday. The city of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $45,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for the homicide.

The new surveillance footage comes after police said 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne is also wanted in connection with the shooting. Police said Dayron Burney-Thorne is wanted on active arrest warrants for murder, multiple counts of attempted murder and other related offenses.

Sources said Burney-Thorne is from North Philadelphia. Sources also said DNA analysis of that SUV tied to the shooting shows Burney-Thorne was likely the getaway driver.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous and has an active arrest warrant for murder.

“I want to make something perfectly clear, very clear to the people responsible for committing this crime,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said on Tuesday. “Do the right thing and turn yourselves in.”

While a motive is still yet to be determined, police want the public to take a close look at the following images in the video above.

In the surveillance video, the light gray SUV that spotted at the shooting was seen moments later pulling into a gas station. One suspect gets out of the driver’s side back seat. He then goes inside the gas station and walks towards the cashier and exits the store.

Meanwhile, another suspect stays outside to pump the gas and when finished gets back into the driver’s seat.

Later, a third suspect is shown walking into a convenience store and as he is leaving, talking on his cell phone.

In total, police said they are looking for six suspects, including five shooters and one getaway driver.

Meanwhile, the funeral for the 14-year-old who died, Nicolas Elizalde, is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Elizalde was pronounced dead at 5:09 p.m. last week after the bullets from possibly five shooters hit him in the chest 30 minutes earlier as he and four other teens left the football field at Roxborough High. Police said that Elizalde was not the intended target for the shooting.

Tips are still welcome. The number is 215-686-TIPS. You can also text your information to that number, and it will reach homicide detectives.

