Free Fall to be torn down following teen’s death

By Senait Gebregiorgis and Amanda Dukes

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — The Orlando Free Fall will be torn down, officials announced Thursday.

Tyre Sampson, 14, died in March after falling from the Free Fall ride about halfway down the 400-foot drop.

The Orlando Free Fall ride has been shut down since March when Sampson fell to his death after he slipped out of his seat.

In April, investigators found that safety sensors on Sampson’s seat had been modified to open wider than the other seats. The investigation into who is responsible is ongoing.

Sampson’s death sparked a public outcry for the ride to be taken down.

On Thursday, the ride’s operator, the Orlando SlingShot, released a written statement:

“We are devastated by Tyre’s death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre’s family and the community and have made the decision to take down the Free Fall. In addition, Orlando SlingShot will honor Tyre and his legacy in the classroom and on the football field by creating a scholarship in his name.”

ICON Park released a statement supporting the decision.

“Tyre’s death is a tragedy that we will never forget. As the landlord, we welcome and appreciate the decision to take down the ride,” the statement read.

The attorney for Nekia Dodd, Sampson’s mother, said Dodd was too emotional today to speak with WESH 2 News, but he said she is relieved to know the ride will soon be torn down.

“With the tremendous grief that she’s enduring every day, it’s some measure of closure knowing that that will never happen again with another child and that her son’s legacy will be that,” said Dodd’s attorney Michael Haggard.

Tourists familiar with the tragedy also said the dismantling of the ride is the right thing to do.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Amy Buckley said. “Who would want to get on it after a tragedy like that? I think it would just be an insult to the family, so I think it’s a good idea that they’re gonna take it down.”

Orlando SlingShot did not provide a timeline for the ride’s dismantling, saying it was pending approval from all the parties involved and state regulatory agencies which are still investigating the March incident.

The state is still investigating Sampson’s death. In a statement, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, Nikki Fried said in part: “While the investigation is ongoing, I hope this news brings a measure of comfort to Sampson’s family.”

Ken Martin is an amusement ride safety consultant and analyst.

“What surprises me is no one – no one is being charged criminally with anything in this case. And this was not an accident. People were responsible for this,” he said.

Martin has been critical of how the state handled the inspection of Free Fall when it opened.

“Part of this boils down to the issue that no two states regulate amusement ride safety the same way. And it should be that way. Florida should not be exempt to fix the amusement park. I mean, my goodness we’re talking about children here,” he said.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed by Sampson’s parents against several businesses, including Orlando SlingShot, is set to go to trial next year.

Tyre’s father, Yarnell Sampson, and Attorney Ben Crump have continuously called for the ride to be taken down.

“How would you feel? You send your kid to vacation, they’re going to have fun. Next thing you know, they don’t come home,” Yarnell Sampson said. “This is a reminder. It needs to come down. It needs a permanent memorial.”

Rep. Geraldine Thompson has announced plans to draft legislation in Sampson’s name.

“It was out of the ordinary that the signs in regard to height and weight requirements were not posted so that Tyre could make his own decision,” Thompson said. “His life was taken during spring break because of the things that happened here that were out of the ordinary, but we’re going to correct that with the Tyre Sampson law that is going to be filed on the very first day of the legislative session, and I will be the author of the Tyre Sampson bill.”

Orlando SlingShot didn’t give a timeline as to when the ride will be taken down but said it was waiting for approval from everyone involved.

