Man arrested after leaving suspected bomb in drive-in restroom

By Zoe Strothers

MANSFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — On June 6, state police received a 911 call from a female explaining that a suspicious device had been located inside a restroom, within a building at the Mansfield Drive-In located on Stafford Road.

The caller explained that they were made aware of the device by an unknown customer.

Upon arrival, troopers suspected the device to be live, according to state police.

The Emergency Services Unit Bomb Squad, Fire & Explosive Investigation Unit, and the FBI responded to the scene and the building and property were evacuated.

Bomb Squad Technicians determined it to be a possible live device.

State police, along with multiple state and federal agencies were able to develop a suspect who was later identified as Matthew Farley.

On September 28, detectives were granted an arrest warrant for the Farley.

On Thursday, Farley was located and taken into custody by the Burrillville RI Police Department as a fugitive from Justice.

Yesterday, Farley waived extradition and was transported to the state police barracks where he was processed in violation of criminal attempt at manufacturing of

bombs, and breach of peace 1st degree.

Farley is being held on a $50,000 bond and awaiting arraignment on October 11, 2022.

