Michigan fire chief shares safety tips ahead of Fire Prevention Week

By Hannah Jewell and Anna Muckenfuss

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKENMUTH, Michigan (WNEM) — Fire Prevention Week begins Sunday, and the Frankenmuth Fire Chief is sharing some quick reminders on how to stay safe, especially ahead of the cold weather.

“We’re just trying to tell people right now that fire is such a devastating and destructive cause of death and property damage in Michigan and well as the United States and the world, said Phillip Kerns.

This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

“We like to focus on early warning. Like smoke detectors in your house. Don’t take those for granted. While you’re sleeping, they’re sniffing,” Kerns said.

Experts recommend testing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms every month and replacing them completely every 10 years.

“The other thing is, when the smoke detector goes off, to have a plan, if the house does have smoke inside making sure that you have two ways out,” Kerns said.

Cold weather often means more risk from furnaces, candles and space heaters.

“Once a year is not a bad thing to do to have someone look at your furnace. Clean it,” Kerns said. “Don’t use extension cords to plug in space heaters. Plug them directly into the wall outlet.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.