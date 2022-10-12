Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12.

Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot.

The medical examiner’s office says this is the 43rd time a woman was murdered in Milwaukee County this year. In 2021, 37 women were victims of homicide.

Milwaukee police are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Officials confirm that the victim was 38-39 weeks pregnant at the time. An autopsy will be held tomorrow.

