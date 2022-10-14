Philly entrepreneur from Mexico is paying homage to her culture through cuisine

By MADELEINE WRIGHT

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — At Rosario’s Pizzeria and Restaurant at 15th and Wharton Streets, co-owner Margarita Jeronimo is serving up a taste of Mexican culture in every bite.

“When people come sometimes, and the first thing that they ask is, is it hot? And we’re like, ‘no, it’s not hot. It’s mild. You should try it,’ and they don’t regret it,” Rosario’s Pizzeria co-owner Margarita Jeronimo said.

The restaurant has 14 Mexican-style pizzas, from poblana and chicana to choriqueso and costeno.

What makes them different is instead of tomato sauce, the base is a traditional sauce from Mexico like mole, guajillo or black bean puree.

“I really feel proud that people start knowing what flavors we eat, you know, what things we like,” Jeronimo said.

Jeronimo says the best-selling pizza is “Al pastor,” which is made with pineapple chunks, marinated pork, onions, cilantro and guajillo sauce. Tastes like taco.”

“Delicious. Um, wonderful, mouth-watering, juicy, all the good things that pizza should be and it’s there. And the service is excellent also,” customer Dianne hamilton-mitchell said.

Jeronimo grew up in Puebla, Mexico and immigrated to the United States when she was 15. She and her husband, Aaron Del Rosario, dreamed of owning their own restaurant and made it happen in 2011.

She says the secret to making a good pizza is: “We try to cut everything fresh, fresh. For example, our guacamole, we make it in small batches throughout the day.”

Rosario’s has made quite a name for itself, even gaining national attention.

Jeronimo says on the horizon is opening one or two more locations in the future.

