Chicago man sentenced to 40 years for 2019 carjacking of pregnant women in Downers Grove

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Chicago man who carjacked a pregnant woman in Downers Grove in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin announced Saturday.

Daysean Washington-Davis, 22, appeared in court Friday and was sentenced.

On Dec.13, 2019, around 2:27 p.m., the Downers Grove Police Department responded to a carjacking that occurred on Hawkins Street.

An investigation into the case found that the woman was sitting in her vehicle in her driveway when she was approached by two masked and armed men, later identified as Emanuel Embry and allegedly Martavious Robinson, who ordered her out before taking her car.

Washington-Davis was the driver of the car that allegedly brought Embry and Robinson to the Hawkins Street address.

A friend of the victim had observed the alleged carjacking and followed the stolen car – that’s when the stolen vehicle was stopped in traffic, the victim’s friend approached the vehicle at which time the occupants exited the car and fled. As the victim’s friend moved the victim’s car from the roadway, Davis entered the friend’s car and drove away.

Further into the investigation, authorities were able to apprehend Robinson on Dec. 13, 2019. A few days later on Dec. 17, authorities took Davis into custody from his apartment and several hours later authorities apprehended Embry in Chicago.

In April, Davis pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

In July, Embry, 22, also entered a plea of guilty to one count of aggravated vehicle hijacking with a firearm.

Robinson was originally charged in Juvenile Court but was moved after the State’s motion to transfer his case to adult court. His case is currently pending.

Further investigation into recent carjackings found that the same three individuals, Washington-Davis, Embry, and allegedly Robinson were involved in two previous armed carjackings, one in Downers Grove on Nov. 30, 2019, and another in Warrenville on Dec. 13, 2019 – twenty minutes prior to the crime for which Washington-Davis was sentenced.

“In late 2019, Mr. Washington-Davis, Mr. Embry and allegedly Mr. Robinson, terrorized DuPage County residents stealing three vehicles at gunpoint in two-weeks’ time,” Berlin said. “Violent crimes such as these have an incredibly crippling effect on not just the immediate victims, but the entire community as well leaving residents to fear for their personal safety. Judge Reidy’s sentence sends the strong message that in DuPage County there will be a steep price to pay for anyone convicted of a violent crime. I thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Kristin Sullivan and Nick Catizone for their efforts in holding this defendant responsible for his actions.”

Davis is due to appear back in court on Oct. 20 for sentencing.

