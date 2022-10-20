South Carolina man sent to prison for firing into apartment, killing young girl, AG says

By Stephanie Moore

GAFFNEY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The Upstate man who shot into an apartment, killing an 8-year-old girl, is headed to prison, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Donald Martin, III, 20, was 15 years old when he fired multiple gunshots into an apartment on Buford Street in Gaffney on Aug. 20, 2017, according to Wilson.

One bullet went through a window and killed 8-year-old Kamryn Bradley.

Martin fled from the scene, where police found 15 shell casings, authorities said.

Martin entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter.

Judge Keith Kelly sentenced Martin to 25 years in prison.

“These kinds of senseless tragedies should never happen, and anyone who’s reckless enough to shoot into a home needs to know we will do everything in our power to put them away,” Wilson said.

