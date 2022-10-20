Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 7:21 AM

Vancouver dispensary robbed at gunpoint, deputies say

<i>Clark County Sheriff/KPTV</i><br/>Three suspects are still on the run one month after robbing Sticky's Pot Shop marijuana dispensary in Vancouver
Clark County Sheriff/KPTV
Clark County Sheriff/KPTV
Three suspects are still on the run one month after robbing Sticky's Pot Shop marijuana dispensary in Vancouver

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Three suspects are still on the run one month after robbing a marijuana dispensary in Vancouver, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the three suspects entered Sticky’s Pot Shop, located at 9411 NE Highway 99, around 11 p.m. on Sept. 19. One suspect armed with a handgun began pointing the weapon at employees and demanding “property.”

The suspects then fled from the scene on foot. Clark County deputies say the investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Ryan Preston at Ryan.Preston@clark.wa.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content