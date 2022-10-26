‘At least 20-30 feet in the air:’ Water main break shoots water into the sky

By KDKA Staff

BALDWIN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A water main break in Baldwin this morning left one home without water.

On a rainy morning, it was more than just rainfall coming out of the sky.

Residents in the 1300 block of Short Street were treated to a surprise when they saw water shooting out of the ground.

As folks were waking up and starting their days, most were drawn to their windows and saw something out of the ordinary.

“I got to the window and noticed it was raining, I saw some lights that I usually don’t see, and I come out and saw it was a cop, I’m like ‘what’s he sitting here for?’ Recalled Dan, one of the residents of the neighborhood. “So I come to my front door, walked out, and there were at least 20 to 30 feet in the air.”

There is no word yet on what caused the water main break, but crews from both Duquesne Light and Pennsylvania American Water responded quickly to the 8-inch break and less than 20 customers have been affected.

Most residents are taking it in stride, however.

“It’s a water main break I mean it just was gushing so high,” Dan said. “It’s a water main break. Now, some other people thought that a car hit it. Hit the poll because the poll was down, But I figured right away No, it’s just a main water main break.

“I love it, I’m retired, it gives me something to do.”

While residents still have power, they don’t have water as of this morning.

