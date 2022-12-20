Santa skydives in Fayetteville

By Emma Claybrook and Paul Petitte

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS) — The Arkansas Air & Military Museum offered a unique way to meet Santa Claus on Saturday.

Claus and his elves jumped out of a plane as spectators watched.

Skydive Fayetteville helped the crew from the North Pole with the experience.

Before Santa took to the sky, Brandon Cawood, owner of Skydive Fayetteville, explained how it worked.

“He’ll exit around 5,000 feet or so. That way, the crowd can see him leave the plane,” Cawood said.

Attendees also wrote out Christmas wishes on a paper airplane for Santa Claus to read later. The big man was also available for photos.

“It’s a unique experience,” said Laci Prince, executive director of the Arkansas Air & Military Museum. “You don’t get to see this anywhere in Arkansas that I know of. You get to meet Santa Claus in the back of a C-130.”

The annual Santa Drop was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to weather.

