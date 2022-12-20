Therapy dogs lift cancer patients’ spirits over holiday week, more volunteers needed

By David Amelotti

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The 7th floor at the Siteman Cancer Center in the Central West End fills with smiles when dogs, Jackson and Gibson, stroll the hallways.

With their humans, Candace and Ryan Metcalf, this doggy duo walks the infusion floor.

The Metcalfs volunteer with CHAMP Assistance Dogs as part of the group’s dog therapy program, organized by Martha Pollard.

“The dogs really just bring love, acceptance and unconditional happiness to people as they undergo whatever the stressor they have,” said Pollard

The dogs visit with staff on the floor, as well as patients getting chemotherapy treatments, like Adam Barrack.

“I love dogs, I have four dogs at home,” Barrack shared. “These guys come in here, it’s like a little piece of home, you can’t beat that.”

Barrak said he is optimistic about his diagnosis but doesn’t deny his four-legged nurses are a welcome distraction.

“There’s nothing better than some dogs walking in, how is that not going to cheer you up,” Barrack said.

These dogs have quite a bit of training to complete before they endure unlimited, unconditional love from those they meet.

Jackson and Gibson had to be two years old before enrolling in the program. They completed basic obedience skills, like how to sit and stay. Then, they take a temperament test, followed by 12 hours of office training.

“It’s so moving to help people in need with the love of our dogs,” Pollard said.

Before the pandemic, there were about ten therapy dog groups visiting patients at the Siteman Cancer Center. Now, there are just three.

Groups like CHAMP are looking for volunteers like the Metcalfs.

It’s a service Adam Barrack wants to see stick around because to love on a dog, even for a minute, makes his pain disappear

“It’s super nice,” Barrack explained. “I’ve met a couple dogs and they are all very well behaved, trained. They seem to really brighten people’s day when they are here.

Anyone with a four-legged friend who would like to volunteer to lift patients’ spirits, can visit CHAMP Assistance Dogs’ website.

