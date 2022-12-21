Woman found guilty of setting townhouse on fire, killing four, receives life sentence

By Web staff

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A Harford County woman convicted of setting a town home on fire, killing four people, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Bobbie Sue Hodge was convicted of setting a deadly fire to a three-story Edgewood house along Simons Ct. back on May 9, 2019 around 2:30 a.m.

Three people on the top floor did not survive. The victims were Ernest Lee, Dionne Hill and Kimberly Shupe. Another third-floor resident jumped from a window to escape and suffered broken bones.

A fourth victim, Mary Kennedy, was rescued by firefighters from the second floor.

Fire officials reported at the time that she suffered burns to more than 70 percent of her body.

8 months later, Kennedy died from her injuries.

Shortly after the fire, WJZ spoke with Hodge.

“I burst into tears. I started praying for the people who perished,” claimed Hodge.

More than 3 and a half years later, some neighbors who lived in the community reflect on the case that’s now closed.

“There were four lives lost because of the decision that you made. There must be consequences, but I hope that there’s somebody working on your mental, on your mind, while you’re in there,” said neighbor Sonya Better.

Hodge was handed down four life sentences plus twenty years.

