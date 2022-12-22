Father gets hit by car, family loses everything following fire

By Susan Raff

NEWINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — It is going to be a difficult Christmas for one family in Newington.

On Monday, a fire broke out at their condominium complex on Churchill Drive.

The family of four, a mother, father, and their two children got of of the home safely. However, the Jankowsky family says they lost everything in the fire.

Mom Goisa Jankowsky knows it could have been much wore, but it is hard not to be sad.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you,” says Gosia Jankowsky.

The Jankowsky family also suffered another tragedy when Goisa’s husband was hit by a car.

He is currently in the hospital and Goisa is trying to handle everything.

Goisa and her two kids are staying with family. She is doing the best she can but they lost all of their clothes.

When Mira Alicki heard what happened, she wanted to step in and help. She doesn’t know the family, but knows those who do.

“They lost everything. We have to help them somehow,” says Alicki.

She helped set up a GoFundMe to help the Jankowsky family.

Goisa’s husband is in the ICU but is stable. At this point, she is taking everything minute by minute.

“I am so grateful we are all safe, so I hope he holiday will be great and we can put behind us what happened,” says Goisa.

If you would like to help the Jankowsky family, click here: gofundme.com/f/k23vx-house-fire-family-lost-everything?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined

