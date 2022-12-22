Georgia company gifts nonprofit new roof before winter freeze

By Sawyer Buccy

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The holiday freeze has Georgians preparing now for the extreme cold, and thanks to the generosity of a Georgia company, a group of girls in foster in foster care will be in a warm home for the holidays.

The North Georgia Angel House is a nonprofit in Canton. The organization supports girls in the foster care system in Georgia. The girls live in three homes spread out on the property. The organization bought the third house last January. Partners have been helping the nonprofit renovate the interior so it works for the girls. This year, the roof started leaking, fixing it was a priority, but there just wasn’t enough funding to do everything.

Terminus Construction Group started giving a roof to a family in need, last year. It just so happened that the stars aligned, for Angel House to get their roof replaced right before the frigid winter temperatures. The girls who live there will be home this year for Christmas.

“A lot of times what I hear from kids who are in foster care is they feel alone. They often don’t feel the community does a lot to support them….we are super, super grateful to know that the roof is no longer going to be on our radar,” said Executive Director of The North Georgia Angel House, Susan Worsley.

“There are other ways for the community to get involved and help these girls turn into the women they are supposed to be. I think they just need a little support from their community,” said the owner of Terminus Construction Group, Chelsea Winters, “It is the best feeling ever, to actually take care of a need and then watch it happen, right in front of you.”

