Police discover underground drug lab at home in Los Angeles

By CBSLA STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles Police Department officers on Wednesday reported the discovery of what they called an “elaborate underground illicit drug lab” in Granada Hills.

Photos from the home show a hatch in the floor leading to a ladder that drops down into a drug lab.

Police reported finding ecstasy, date rape drugs, hash oil and mushrooms in the lab, amongst other items.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested or how investigators came upon the discovery.

Lillian L. Carranza of the Los Angeles Police Department Commanding Officer Gang and Narcotics Division tweeted:

Here’s a new one for us! An elaborate underground illicit drug lab right here in Granada Hills. Ecstasy, Date Rape drugs, Hash Oil and Magic Mushrooms recovered. Great work by your @LAPDDevonshire narcotics team, #LAIMPACT + #GND Lab Squad. The relentless pursuit continues #LAPD

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.