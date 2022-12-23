NY residents rally to help neighbors impacted by rains and flooding

By Christina Fan

NEW YORK (WCBS) — In Far Rockaway, Queens, coastal flooding stalled cars and flooded homes. Neighbors say it was the worst storm since Superstorm Sandy, but they refused to be beaten down.

CBS2 saw firsthand how the community came together.

On the dreariest of days, with waves pounding the coast and rain battering homes, CBS2 found warmth radiating from Beach 119th Street.

It’s where kind-hearted neighbors who dodged the storm’s wrath came with hoses and sump pumps to help those who weren’t as fortunate.

“In spite of everything that has happening, I believe you can still do some good,” resident Bobby Zimmer said.

Far Rockaway only received about half an inch of rain, but neighbors say strong winds and high tide at 7 a.m. pushed water onto the beaches and into the back bay.

Reilly Charles’ home was among several dozens damaged.

“First of all, the driveway was filled to the brim. Our street was completed flooded, and people kept driving by, so the water kept getting pushed down,” Charles said.

The water gusted though the boiler room door and within 45 minutes, Reilly’s entire basement was destroyed – the water reaching a foot and a half.

“It was nuts. It really was. There was no time to do anything,” Charles said.

Beach Channel Drive was also a disastrous sight, as stalled drivers waded through water waiting for help.

The heartbreak of losing property is a familiar pain for many in the Rockaways.

“My basement is wiped out, gone again, second time,” Jimmy Epifanil said.

Epifanil spent $26,000 rebuilding after Sandy. This storm will likely cost him another $15,000.

But families say support from neighbors is helping them focus on the bigger picture.

“No life is lost. We are healthy. That’s all that matters,” Bob Sugrue said.

“I don’t know many people who can have seven pumps at their home, at the drop of a hat, come to your house, so we are just lucky,” Charles said.

They are counting their blessings this Christmas, instead of what they lost.

