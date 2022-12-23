Rio Dell community picking up the pieces after deadly earthquake rocked Northern California coast

By STEVE LARGE

RIO DELL, California (KOVR) — Sharon and Steve Wolff live in a home they do not feel safe in. This week’s violent earthquake left cracks in most of their walls. Now, there’s an effort to fill out online forms seeking assistance from insurance and state resources.

“We’re trying to find out if there is any kind of benefit for relocating to get the heck out of this house before it falls on our head,” Sharon said. “And whatever we need to do, I just don’t know what to do at this point.”

The couple does have homeowners insurance but not earthquake insurance.

“If I had to guess, I would say 90% or more of the people in this community do not have earthquake insurance. It’s unaffordable,” Steve said.

Around Rio Dell, there were several signs of damage. The shaking snapped a speed limit sign from its base. Homes moved from their foundations and have caution tape wrappers around them.

Pacific Gas and Electric crews and equipment are everywhere.

Businesses are beginning to re-open in Rio Dell. The inside of one coffee shop is still too dangerous to go inside, so they have a trailer where customers are able to get their favorite cup of coffee.

The simple routine aims to restore some sense of normalcy.

“It’s also good because we mainly have a lot of regulars every day in the community. It’s nice to see them, check on them, make sure they’re OK since the earthquake and stuff,” said Sidney Bishop of Shotz Coffee.

Rio Dell is an old lumber mill town. Many homes were built more than 100 years ago to support mill employees who then stayed even when the mill closed down. Families there have deep roots.

A community shaken by this latest quake is now sharing in the painful recovery.

Most of the power to the area was restored Wednesday. Water is still not running for many people in Rio Dell.

