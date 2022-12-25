Three dead in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford

By Olivia Kalentek

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road.

Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital.

The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The road is shut down from Mohegan Drive to Bloomfield Avenue for an accident investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

