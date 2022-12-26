Police officers shoot and kill armed 16-year-old

By KCCI Digital Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Des Moines police are investigating after officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute.

It happened at an apartment at 400 E. McKinley Ave. on the city’s south side.

Officers were called there at about 12:30 a.m. They found an armed 16-year-old inside the apartment along with other family members. During de-escalation efforts, police say the teen raised the handgun in the direction of officers. More than one officer fired their own weapons at the boy.

Police say several pleas were made for the teen to put the gun down.

Officers at the scene began lifesaving efforts, including CPR, but the boy died later at the hospital.

KCCI talked to a neighbor who said he heard the gunshots and drove away as fast as he could.

The officers’ body cameras were recording during the shooting, police reported.

This is the first officer-involved shooting within DMPD this year. The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s DCI unit is helping with the investigation.

The officers involved have been placed on critical incident leave, which is typical procedure.

Each officer is a five-year veteran of DMPD.

