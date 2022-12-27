Deputies: Man accused of barricading inside stolen semi-tractor at Orange County medical center

By Web staff

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a driver barricaded himself inside a stolen tractor-trailer Monday night.

Deputies said they were contacted around 6:25 p.m. about a tractor-trailer that had hit multiple vehicles while in Lake County.

The tractor-trailer drove toward the area of the VA Medical Center in Orange County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver parked the vehicle and barricaded himself in the tractor-trailer for hours before being taken into custody around 12 a.m.

The driver has not been identified and there’s no information on the charges that he is facing.

