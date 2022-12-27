Driver fatally strikes community activist, flees scene in South Los Angeles

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — A woman is dead after a hit-and run in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.

The woman was struck by a vehicle around 3:25 p.m. at 88th Street and South Broadway. The driver fled the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She was pronounced dead soon after the collision.

Friends and family members identified the victim as Trina Newman, a retired minister, mother and grandmother who was active in the community and helped raise six foster children.

“I still don’t believe it,” said Amarrie Nicasio, the victim’s daughter. “I want to get another phone call from her. It hurts really bad. The day before Christmas. Christmas will never be the same.”

Those who knew her also called for the driver to come forward.

“We’re all gonna go one day, but to go like this? It’s terrible,” said Michele Reed, a friend of Trina’s since childhood. “For a person to not stop and keep going?”

A description of the suspect was not immediately available. The vehicle was described only as a gray SUV, possibly a Nissan.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been created to help the victims’ family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.